Jets' Steve Mason: Ramping up activity
Mason (knee) will work out in full Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Jets reportedly will turn to breakout goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the upcoming contest against the Maple Leafs, but it does appear that Mason's on the verge of returning to action. Perhaps the ex-Flyer will draw into at least one of the four games in the final week of the regular season, but either way, Hellebuyck has run away with the starting job and goalies of his caliber typically don't take breaks in the postseason.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...