Jets' Steve Mason: Ramping up activity

Mason (knee) will work out in full Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets reportedly will turn to breakout goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the upcoming contest against the Maple Leafs, but it does appear that Mason's on the verge of returning to action. Perhaps the ex-Flyer will draw into at least one of the four games in the final week of the regular season, but either way, Hellebuyck has run away with the starting job and goalies of his caliber typically don't take breaks in the postseason.