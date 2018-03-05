Jets' Steve Mason: Recalled from assignment
Mason (concussion) was called up from his conditioning assignment with AHL Manitoba on Monday.
In his one start with the Moose, Mason recorded a win, despite allowing four goals on 22 shots for an .818 save percentage. The netminder will link up with the team on the road in New York. It's unclear whether the veteran will suit up against the Rangers on Tuesday, but fantasy owners can be encouraged by the fact that he is back with the team. Even once cleared, Connor Hellebuyck should see the majority of the minutes in the blue paint the rest of the way.
