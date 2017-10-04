Jets' Steve Mason: Receives starting nod Wednesday
Mason was named the starting goaltender for Opening Night against Toronto on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Winnipeg is absolutely loaded with talent and management viewed sub-par goaltending as the biggest factor for the organization failing to qualify for the postseason in 2016-17. While Mason won't be confused as an elite netminder, he is a proven veteran that's able to handle a sizable workload and should provide stability in the blue paint for Winnipeg. Mason has drawn a tough assignment for his Jets debut, though, as Toronto ranked fifth in the league in scoring last season and are projected to be even more potent in 2017-18 with the addition of Patrick Marleau and the continued development of their young guns.
