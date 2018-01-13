Jets' Steve Mason: Returning home to treat illness

Mason (illness) headed back to Winnipeg to be reexamined Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason has only appeared in three games since the beginning of December, as newly minted All-Star Connor Hellebuyck made quick work of claiming the No. 1 job in Winnipeg and not looking back. Mason's worth dropping in most fantasy settings given that he owns a 3-6-1 record, 3.52 GAA and .897 save percentage; his lingering illness is all the more justification to kick him to the curb in fantasy.