Jets' Steve Mason: Returning to cage

Mason will start in goal against host St. Louis on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Blues will face the Jets on consecutive days, with Mason drawing the road start. This will be his first game back after clearing concussion protocol and getting removed from injured reserve Monday. The Notes are ranked eighth in averaged shots per game (34), and Mason hasn't inspired confidence in his fantasy owners that he can slow down such a potent attack. He's gone 2-4-1 with a 3.45 GAA and .904 save percentage in his debut campaign with Winnipeg.