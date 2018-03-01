Jets' Steve Mason: Set to return

According to coach Paul Maurice, Mason (concussion) will get the starting nod either Friday or Sunday against Detroit or Carolina respectively, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

It's not a firm confirmation -- and Mason remains on injured reserve -- but it certainly appears that the netminder is ready to return to action. By utilizing the veteran, Maurice will be able to rest up Connor Hellebuyck, who has appeared in 11 of the Jets' last 12 outings. Once given the all-clear, Mason should resume the primary backup role over Michael Hutchinson.