Jets' Steve Mason: Set to return
According to coach Paul Maurice, Mason (concussion) will get the starting nod either Friday or Sunday against Detroit or Carolina respectively, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
It's not a firm confirmation -- and Mason remains on injured reserve -- but it certainly appears that the netminder is ready to return to action. By utilizing the veteran, Maurice will be able to rest up Connor Hellebuyck, who has appeared in 11 of the Jets' last 12 outings. Once given the all-clear, Mason should resume the primary backup role over Michael Hutchinson.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...