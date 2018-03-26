Jets' Steve Mason: Skates before practice

Mason (knee) took the ice ahead of Monday's practice session, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Getting Mason on the ice in full pads is just the first step in his recovery process. The netminder will need to join his teammates in a full practice before be will be cleared to return to action. The veteran is on the early end of his original 2-3 week timeline and likely won't return to the lineup in a backup role until the playoffs.