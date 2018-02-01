Jets' Steve Mason: Skates for first time
Mason skated on his own for the first time since sustaining his concussion, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Mason appears to be a ways away from returning to a game when you factor in the fact that he has just started skating, after already having missed the previous seven games. Until further notice, the netminder should probably be considered out indefinitely -- hence the club's utilization of injured reserve. Until the veteran can get back on the ice, AHL All-Star Michael Hutchinson figures to serve as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...