Jets' Steve Mason: Skates for first time

Mason skated on his own for the first time since sustaining his concussion, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason appears to be a ways away from returning to a game when you factor in the fact that he has just started skating, after already having missed the previous seven games. Until further notice, the netminder should probably be considered out indefinitely -- hence the club's utilization of injured reserve. Until the veteran can get back on the ice, AHL All-Star Michael Hutchinson figures to serve as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck.