Jets' Steve Mason: Starting in net Saturday

Mason will start between the pipes Saturday against the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason has posted an atrocious start to the 2017-18 campaign, allowing 11 goals in his first two starts. After getting a couple of contests off, he will return to the crease Saturday, attempting to get in the win column for the first time this season.

