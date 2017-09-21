Jets' Steve Mason: Stops 21 of 24 shots

Mason gave up three goals on 24 shots to the Oilers in Wednesday's preseason tilt.

Not all of the blame for Wednesday's 4-1 defeat can be laid at the feet of Mason, considering that two of the Edmonton goals were netted on the power play. Still, the 29-year-old was likely hoping for a better first outing with the Jets since he's trying to challenge Connor Hellebuyck for the starting goalie job.