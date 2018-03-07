Jets' Steve Mason: Stymies Blueshirts in return

Mason saved 31 shots during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

This was Mason's first start since Jan. 9, as he missed nearly two months with a concussion. It was encouraging to see the veteran stand tall against the Rangers, as he entered Tuesday's start with an underwhelming .897 save percentage and 3.52 GAA through his previous 11 outings. Still, with Connor Hellebuyck locked in as the No. 1 goalie in Winnipeg, Mason's opportunities will probably be limited through the end of the season.