Jets' Steve Mason: Suffers concussion

Mason -- who was designated for injured reserve -- sustained a concussion against the Sharks on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason appeared to be shaking off a rough start to the season and was getting a couple more looks between the pipes, but now will miss at least the Jets' next three contests after being placed on injured reserve. Given the emergence of Connor Hellebuyck, the veteran Mason will likely remain relegated to the backup role for the rest of the year once cleared to return.