Jets' Steve Mason: Suffers lower-body issue

Mason sustained a lower-body injury at Thursday's game-day skate, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's a tough blow for Mason, who is just one game back from a concussion that previous kept him sidelined since early January. The veteran was unlikely to start against the Devils on Thursday anyway, but may have split a tough four-game road trip with starter Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets didn't provide a timeline for how long Mason might be out, but Michael Hutchinson will be emergency recalled from the minors to serve as the backup in the meantime.

