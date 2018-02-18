Jets' Steve Mason: Taking shots in practice

Mason (concussion) faced shots during Sunday's morning skate, Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet reports.

Mason hasn't suited up for 14 games, but facing shots is a good sign he'll return soon. The Jets play the Panthers on Sunday night, and it may be unnecessary to activate Mason from injured reserve for that matchup, but keep an eye on the upcoming back-to-back series Friday and Saturday, which would make for a convenient time to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories