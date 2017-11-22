Jets' Steve Mason: Tending twine Wednesday

Mason will make a rare appearance as the Jets starter against the Kings on Wednesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Mason will be making just his fifth appearance in goal in the Jets' previous 20 outings, an indication of how well starter Connor Hellebuyck has been performing. In his limited action, Mason has posted a 1-3-1 record with a disappointing 3.71 GAA and should continue to watch from the bench on a regular basis.