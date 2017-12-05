Jets' Steve Mason: Trending towards return
Mason (concussion) will rejoin the Jets for full practice soon, but has not passed the concussion protocol yet, ruling him out for Tuesday night's road contest against the Red Wings, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Wiebe notes that Mason is progressing and trending in the right direction, but his ability to return to game action will largely depend on when he can pass through the concussion protocol. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to do so before Thursday's game in Florida, but for the time being, Eric Comrie will continue to serve as Connor Hellebuyck's backup.
