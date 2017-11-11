Jets' Steve Mason: Turns aside five shots in relief
Mason made five saves on five shots in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in a loss against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The Jets backup netminder played the final period after Hellebuyck allowed five goals in the first 40 minutes. Despite the ice heavily titled in Winnipeg's favor in the last period, no one scored, and the Jets lost, 5-2. In all likelihood, Mason will start the second part of a back-to-back situation Saturday night in Arizona, but there's no reason to think Hellebuyck won't remain the No. 1 netminder with the Jets.
