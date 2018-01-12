Jets' Steve Mason: Unavailable Friday

Mason won't dress for Friday's game against the Blackhawks due to an illness, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

With Mason unavailable, the Jets were forced to recall Michael Hutchinson from AHL Manitoba to backup Connor Hellebuyck against Chicago. Winnipeg should provide another update on the 29-year-old netminder's status ahead of Saturday evening's matchup with Minnesota.

