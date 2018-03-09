Jets' Steve Mason: Unavailable Saturday

Mason (lower body) will not be on the bench for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason -- who was just one game removed from a concussion -- sustained his lower-body injury in practice Thursday. It's likely the veteran would've otherwise seen at least one of the three games remaining on the Jets' current road trip -- or maybe even a few more starts to rest of traditional starter Connor Hellebuyck. Instead, recently recalled Michael Hutchinson will back up Hellebuyck and is expected to play either Monday or Tuesday against Washington or Nashville, respectively.