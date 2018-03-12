Jets' Steve Mason: Undergoes knee procedure
Mason will miss 2-3 weeks after having his knee scoped, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Any hope the Jets had of using Mason to fill in for starter Connor Hellebuyck during the last month of the regular season have all but evaporated. Michael Hutchinson figures to replace Mason on the No. 2 in Winnipeg for the time being. The veteran Mason has been plagued by injuries all season and as a result, has played in a mere 12 contests this year, in which he logged a 4-6-1 record and 3.18 GAA.
