Jets' Steve Mason: Will travel with team
Mason (concussion) will accompany the Jets on their three-game road trip that starts with Tuesday's contest in Detroit, Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet reports.
The veteran backstop in his first year with the Jets reportedly skated with the team's goalie coach Saturday, which is a step in the right direction as far as his recovery goes. Still, Winnipeg isn't in first place within the Central Division due to his 3.45 GAA and .904 save percentage. It's been No. 1 goalie Connor Hellebuyck putting this team on his shoulders and snagging 14 wins through 21 games. Once Mason is ready, though, look for Eric Comrie to head back to the minors.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...