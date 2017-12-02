Jets' Steve Mason: Will travel with team

Mason (concussion) will accompany the Jets on their three-game road trip that starts with Tuesday's contest in Detroit, Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet reports.

The veteran backstop in his first year with the Jets reportedly skated with the team's goalie coach Saturday, which is a step in the right direction as far as his recovery goes. Still, Winnipeg isn't in first place within the Central Division due to his 3.45 GAA and .904 save percentage. It's been No. 1 goalie Connor Hellebuyck putting this team on his shoulders and snagging 14 wins through 21 games. Once Mason is ready, though, look for Eric Comrie to head back to the minors.