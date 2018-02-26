Jets' Steve Mason: Won't play Tuesday
Mason (concussion) will not be on the bench against the Predators on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With Connor Hellebuyck starting and Michael Hutchinson having proved himself as a capable No. 2, there is little reason for the Jets to rush Mason back into action. Winnipeg isn't scheduled for a back-to-back until March 12 and 13 -- against Washington and Nashville respectively -- so it's unlikely either backup would get a start until then anyway. At this point in the season, the veteran won't offer much in terms of fantasy value, barring a significant injury to Hellebuyck.
