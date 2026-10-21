Skinner turned aside 26 of 28 shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Skinner fought hard Tuesday, but ultimately was handed the loss due to Philip Broberg's power-play goal in the third period. Outside of the Blues' tally with a man advantage, Skinner allowed just one goal at even strength early in the contest. Prior to Tuesday's loss, the 27-year-old netminder had posted a streak of five games where he was unbeaten in regulation. Overall, he now holds a 3-1-2 record, a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage across six appearances. In the early stages of the new season, Skinner has looked the part of a solid No. 1 option between the pipes. For as long as Connor Hellebuyck (suspension) holds out while looking to be traded, Skinner is a solid option in most fantasy formats given his personal success and the Jets' seemingly-improved offense from the 2025-26 season.