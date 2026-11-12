Skinner is slated to draw the road start in Thursday's clash against the Stars, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Skinner is currently riding a three-game win streak ahead of Thursday's clash, as he was able to fend off the Lightning in his last outing. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder has a 6-4-3 record, a 3.26 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. Despite the Jets rostering three goalies, Skinner has commanded the bulk of opportunities in net, playing in eight of the team's last 11 games. He's a solid No. 2 goalie option in fantasy for the time being, including Thursday's contest against the Stars.