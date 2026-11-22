Skinner stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Skinner surrendered four goals in regulation, including Ivan Barbashev's equalizer with 3:35 remaining in the third period. He kept Vegas scoreless in overtime but couldn't prevent William Karlsson from scoring the shootout's only goal. The lack of consistency has been a huge issue for Skinner this season, as he's gone winless in his last three appearances right after a four-game winning run between Nov. 3 and Nov. 12. On the season, Skinner has gone 7-5-4 with a 3.32 GAA and an .883 save percentage. He's firmly entrenched as the Jets' No. 1 option between the posts, but his fantasy appeal isn't very high due to his inconsistent ways.