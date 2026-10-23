Skinner stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Skinner delivered an impressive performance despite the defeat, posting a .921 save percentage while facing nearly twice as many shots as Dallas' Jake Oettinger. The veteran netminder made a remarkable glove save on Roope Hintz late in the second period to preserve Winnipeg's lead, but couldn't prevent Dallas' late comeback. His substantial workload creates opportunities for strong save totals, though the Jets' recent struggles could continue to limit his fantasy value in leagues that emphasize wins. It's worth noting that Skinner has been productive despite the team's struggles, posting a single-game save percentage of at least .900 in five of his last six starts.