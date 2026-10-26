Skinner allowed two goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in the Heritage Classic.

Skinner put in a decent effort, but he didn't get enough help from his teammates. This was a fourth straight defeat for Skinner, who is 0-2-2 with 10 goals allowed on 115 shots in that span. He's now 3-2-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .911 save percentage through eight starts overall. These ratios are on the better end of his performances over the years -- it's unlikely to be sustainable in the long run. That said, Skinner has enough experience to maintain the starting role over both Nico Daws and Clay Stevenson unless he suffers a run of truly terrible performances. The Jets take things back indoors when they host the Panthers on Tuesday.