Skinner stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Skinner came within 98 seconds of earning a victory in his Winnipeg debut. He allowed two first-period goals before blanking Boston throughout the second and most of the third, but Elias Lindholm's late redirection forced overtime. JJ Peterka would then beat Skinner on a breakaway at 3:21 of overtime, leaving the netminder with an .867 save percentage in his first start for the Jets. Skinner figures to remain the No. 1 option for the Jets as long as Connor Hellebuyck (suspension) remains away from the team.