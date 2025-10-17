Pearson scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Pearson has earned all three of his points this season over the last two games. He was moved up to the second line Thursday and saw a season-high 14:05 of ice time while replacing the healthy scratch Nikita Chibrikov in that role. Pearson has added six shots on net and a plus-2 rating. He'll have a little fantasy value in deeper formats as long as he's able to stay in the lineup, though a lack of power-play time gives him a low ceiling.