Pearson netted a goal, added an assist and blocked a shot in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Pearson joined teammates Jonathan Toews, Gustav Nyquist and Cole Koepke (lower body) as the four skaters to tally their first points with Winnipeg. Pearson grabbed both of his points in the second period. He first provided the primary assist on Logan Stanley's goal before scoring one of his own just over 10 minutes later. The 33-year-old Pearson is coming off a 27-point effort in 78 regular-season games with the Golden Knights last year, which was his best offensive output since 2021-22. He is currently on Winnipeg's fourth line and his fluctuating ice time through the first three games makes him a name to leave off fantasy radars until Monday's performance becomes a more regular occurrence.