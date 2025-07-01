Jets' Tanner Pearson: Grabs one-year pact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pearson penned a one-year, $1 million contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Pearson will join fellow new signing Cole Koepke as free-agent additions for the Jets. For his part, the 32-year-old Pearson garnered 12 goals and 15 helpers in 78 games for the Knights last year. If Winnipeg doesn't find a replacement for Nikolaj Ehlers, Pearson could be pressed into service as a second-line winger but would likely be better served in a third-line role.
