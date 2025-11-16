Pearson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Pearson ended a 13-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 33-year-old winger's ice time has been trending down due to the recent returns for Cole Perfetti and Gustav Nyquist, which leaves Pearson in a fourth-line role without power-play time. For the season, Pearson has three goals, one helper, 16 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and 10 PIM over 18 appearances.