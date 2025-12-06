Pearson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

The Jets have leaned heavily on the top six for offense during the team's recent struggles, but this was a positive game for the line of Pearson, Cole Koepke and Morgan Barron. The goal was Pearson's first since Nov. 15 in Calgary. The 33-year-old winger has filled a bottom-six role for much of the year, earning four goals, one helper, 21 shots on net, 29 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 25 appearances. His role and his lack offense will keep Pearson off most fantasy rosters.