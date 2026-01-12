Pearson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Pearson's goal at 6:17 of the third period held up as the game-winner. The 33-year-old has two goals and an assist over his last three games after going 10 contests with just a single helper from Dec. 6 to Jan. 6. The winger is now at six goals, three assists, 34 shots on net, 49 hits, 21 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 38 appearances in a bottom-six role.