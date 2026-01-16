Pearson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Pearson has three goals and an assist over his last five games as the Jets have come out of their doldrums on offense. The 33-year-old winger is up to seven goals, three assists, 36 shots on net, 51 hits, 21 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 40 appearances. He's fine on the ice as a fourth-line option, but he's not scoring enough to carry much fantasy value this season.