Milic signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Friday. His deal will begin with the 2024-25 campaign.

Milic was selected with the No. 151 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although he's just now signing with the Jets, the 21-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign playing for their AHL affiliate in Manitoba. Milic posted a 2.72 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 33 regular-season outings with the minor-league club. He also recorded a 3.68 GAA and an .877 save percentage in two playoff appearances before Manitoba was eliminated by Texas in the first round.