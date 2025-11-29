Milic allowed four goals on 34 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes, who also scored an empty-netter.

Milic did his best to keep the Jets in the game for 50-plus minutes, but the Hurricanes' relentless pressure took over late in the contest. The 22-year-old ended up with a rougher final line than he deserved in his NHL debut, but this was an excellent first test for him. Milic will likely have to make a handful of starts while the Jets await the return of Connor Hellebuyck (knee). Expect Eric Comrie to get the nod Saturday in Nashville.