Milic recorded a 26-save shutout in AHL Manitoba's 2-0 win over Tucson.

This was Milic's first win of the season. He's allowed seven goals on 77 shots so far. Milic struggled to a 5-12-3 record with a 3.44 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 21 regular-season games with Manitoba last year. He's sharing the crease with Domenic DiVincentiis for now, though neither goalie has much of a chance of being a major factor at the NHL level this year as long as Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie stay healthy.