Jets' Toby Enstrom: Aiming for Sunday return
Enstrom (lower body) -- who was already ruled out Friday against Buffalo -- could be available against the Sharks on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Enstrom's status will largely be determined by how he responds to the rigors of Saturday's practice session, so fantasy owners can probably consider him a game-time call at this point. When he is cleared to play, the defenseman figures to bounce Ben Chiarot or Dmitry Kulikov from the lineup. The Jets currently have an open spot under the 23-man roster limit, which means they will not need to make a corresponding move in order to activate Enstrom off injured reserve.
