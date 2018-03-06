Jets' Toby Enstrom: Aiming for Thursday return
Enstrom (lower body) will not rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Rangers, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With the Jets holding firm at second place in the Central Division, coach Paul Maurice seems prepared to give Enstrom all the time he needs to recover and ensure the defenseman comes back at 100 percent. Maurice did tell reporters that Enstrom could suit up against the Devils on Thursday. Whenever the Swede does return to action, either Joe Morrow or Ben Chiarot will be relegated to the press box.
