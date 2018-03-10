Jets' Toby Enstrom: Apparent scratch Saturday
Enstrom missed pregame warmups Saturday afternoon ahead of a road game against the Flyers, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Tucker Poolman was an emergency recall ahead of Saturday's contest, as it appears Enstrom will be unavailable. The team has yet to provide the reason for his absence, but the blueliner will take aim at returning Monday against the Capitals at this point, though his seven points (one goal, six assists) through 40 contests leave the veteran off most fantasy rosters.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...