Jets' Toby Enstrom: Apparent scratch Saturday

Enstrom missed pregame warmups Saturday afternoon ahead of a road game against the Flyers, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Tucker Poolman was an emergency recall ahead of Saturday's contest, as it appears Enstrom will be unavailable. The team has yet to provide the reason for his absence, but the blueliner will take aim at returning Monday against the Capitals at this point, though his seven points (one goal, six assists) through 40 contests leave the veteran off most fantasy rosters.