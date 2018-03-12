Jets' Toby Enstrom: Could play Tuesday

Enstrom (undisclosed) might be available against the Predators on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While it's certainly a good sign that Enstrom has a target return date, the news does effectively eliminate him from contention for Monday's matchup with Washington. The Jets are extremely banged up on the blue line -- Jacob Trouba (ankle) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) both remain sidelined -- so the sooner the club can get Enstrom back to 100 percent the better. Tucker Poolman has been brought up from the minors to fill the gaps in the lineup for the time being.