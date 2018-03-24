Jets' Toby Enstrom: Departs with lower-body injury

Enstrom sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

It seems that Enstrom is always hurt these days, which is quite unfortunate for a Jets team that's going to wind up in the postseason. Of course, the Swede hasn't been relevant in fantasy hockey for a few years now, even though he likely has name recognition for dropping 101 points between 2009-11 -- when the Jets were located in Atlanta and called the Thrashers. At any rate, expect the blueliner to be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home clash with the Predators.