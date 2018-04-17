Jets' Toby Enstrom: Expect to miss Tuesday's contest
Enstrom (lower body) is slated to be sidelined for Game 4 against the Wild on Tuesday after missing the game-day skate, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.
Enstrom's return can't come soon enough for the Jets, who are now also going to be without the services of Tyler Myers (lower body) for Game 4. With both guys unavailable, Tucker Poolman will make his postseason debut on Winnipeg's third pairing. If the 32-year-old Enstrom can get healthy, he should bolster a blue line that is already doing a good job limiting shots on goalie Connor Hellebuyck (22 per game).
