Jets' Toby Enstrom: Facing extended absence

Enstrom suffered a lower-body injury that will sideline him for the next eight weeks, Jamie Thomas of JetsTV reports.

There's no indication as to the nature of the injury or when it occurred, though updates should arrive in the coming days. Enstrom has only two points in 19 games this season, though his defensive play has improved with a curtailing of his average ice time, from close to 22 minutes in 2016-17 down to 16:38 in 2017-18. The Jets are widely expected to recall Tucker Poolman with Enstrom out.