Jets' Toby Enstrom: Game-time call

Enstrom (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Wild on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Enstrom only recently returned to the ice, so he is probably closer to the long-shot end of the game-time call spectrum. Fantasy owners should probably expect Joe Morrow to continue filling in on the blue line in the Swede's stead. Even if the 32-year-old doesn't suit up Friday, it would seem likely he could return before the end of the club's opening-round series.