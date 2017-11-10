Jets' Toby Enstrom: Goalless through 14 games
Enstrom is still looking for his first goal of the season.
Enstrom's lack of offensive production extends beyond his inability to find the back of the net considering he has managed a paltry two helpers in 14 outings. The blueliner's drop is points is likely (in part) due to his exclusion from the power play, a role he had previously filled throughout his career. Another contributing factor is certainly the 33-year-old's pairing with Dustin Byfuglien which requires him to stay home defensively, rather than jumping up into the play.
