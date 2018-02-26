Jets' Toby Enstrom: Injured in practice
Enstrom had to be helped off the ice Monday after blocking a shot in practice, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Enstrom previously missed 23 games due to an undisclosed malady. If the blueliner's injury is significant, it will be a huge blow to a Jets' squad that is clearly in a win-now mode after paying up to bring in Paul Stastny. Winnipeg should provide an update on Enstrom's status ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Predators, while Tucker Poolman figures to be the favorite to slot into the lineup if Enstrom is unable to give it a go.
