Jets' Toby Enstrom: Likely to suit up Thursday

Enstrom (undisclosed) should be fit to play in Thursday's game against the Ducks, per Jets coach Paul Maurice, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Maurice has made it clear that an official decision on Enstrom and fellow blueliner Dimitry Kulikov (undisclosed) won't be made until Thursday's morning skate, but early signs point to fantasy owners being able to deploy both guys as needed. However, we doubt they have much fanfare in the first place. Enstrom, for instance, only has three points (all assists) through 26 games this season.