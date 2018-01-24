Jets' Toby Enstrom: Likely to suit up Thursday
Enstrom (undisclosed) should be fit to play in Thursday's game against the Ducks, per Jets coach Paul Maurice, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Maurice has made it clear that an official decision on Enstrom and fellow blueliner Dimitry Kulikov (undisclosed) won't be made until Thursday's morning skate, but early signs point to fantasy owners being able to deploy both guys as needed. However, we doubt they have much fanfare in the first place. Enstrom, for instance, only has three points (all assists) through 26 games this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...