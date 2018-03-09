Jets' Toby Enstrom: Logs big minutes in return
Enstrom saw over 20 minutes of action in his return from a four-game absence.
Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Enstrom's only statistical contribution was a pair of blocks. When healthy, the 32-year-old has struggled to produce this season, as he has just seven points in 40 games. Being paired with an offensively-minded player like Dustin Byfuglien could certainly be limiting the opportunities Enstrom has to jump up into the play in the attacking zone.
